COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FirstBank branches throughout Colorado are offering free lunches, treats and even professional chair massages all at no cost for “Good Week” starting Monday, July 24.

Officials say the idea is to inspire others to be kind and give back.

“We’re trying to make kindness and giving back contagious- that’s really the inspiration behind Good Week, ”said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “We’re excited to have our nonprofit friends onsite, and we hope folks who stop by will appreciate the free gesture.”

The bank has partnered with several nonprofits that will be onsite to share information about their organization, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Care and Share Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rockies, and the American Cancer Society.

Good Week starts Monday, July 24 and lasts through Friday, July 28. The event is open to the public and will include the following events:

Monday Morning Lattes: Free gourmet coffee drinks from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. courtesy of Soul Water Coffee. Onsite nonprofit: Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Free gourmet coffee drinks from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. courtesy of Soul Water Coffee. Onsite nonprofit: Big Brothers Big Sisters. Tasty Tuesday: Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. courtesy of Lil’ Tin Can. Onsite nonprofit: Care and Share.

Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. courtesy of Lil’ Tin Can. Onsite nonprofit: Care and Share. Wednesday Refreshments: Free ice cold treats from noon to 2 p.m. courtesy of Kona Ice. Onsite nonprofit: American Cancer Society.

Free ice cold treats from noon to 2 p.m. courtesy of Kona Ice. Onsite nonprofit: American Cancer Society. Treat Yourself Thursday: Free chair massages from professional massage therapists from noon to 2 p.m. courtesy of Colorado Institute of Massage Therapy. Onsite nonprofit: American Transplant Foundation.

Free chair massages from professional massage therapists from noon to 2 p.m. courtesy of Colorado Institute of Massage Therapy. Onsite nonprofit: American Transplant Foundation. Sweet Friday: Free bite-sized sweets for human and furry friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. courtesy of Linc’s Mini Donuts. Onsite nonprofits: Chihuahuas and Small Dog Rescue (adoptable dogs will also be onsite).



Southern Coloradans can participate the FirstBank branch located at 817 Village Center Drive in Colorado Springs. Good Week will also be celebrated at branches in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.