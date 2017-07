MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A free public mapping tool now allows you to track what kind of crimes are happening in your neighborhood.

Manitou Springs Police Department and LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently partnered to provide a new way for the public to stay informed about crime.

The Community Crime Map is an online tool that maps and analyzes crime data and can also alert citizens about crimes in their area, especially as they happen.

You can view a map and grid with all of the crimes in your area, sign up for neighborhood watch reports and even submit an anonymous tip about a crime directly to your local law enforcement agency.

Here’s how it works. The Community Crime Map cleans and geocodes the crime data, then displays all of the incidents on a map, grid and analytics dashboard along with basic information about the incidents, including type of crime, location type, block-level address, date and time. The map automatically syncs with the police department’s records system to keep crime information updated online and on the mobile app.

What do you think of this interactive tool?