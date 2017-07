Related Coverage Salvation Army food pantries at an all time low

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Just a few weeks ago, the Salvation Army food pantries in El Paso County were at an all time low.

“Within a couple of days, we had a couple thousand pounds of food, and then by the end of the week, we had over 10,000 pounds of food,” Captain Erin Kauffman, Salvation Army’s El Paso County Coordinator, said.

In just a couple of weeks, the Salvation Army food pantries has had over 18,000 pounds, which is over 9 tons, of food donated to their food pantries.

“It just feels so good to be a part of a community that cares,” Captain Kauffman said, “It was just such a blessing.”

John St. John lives in the Salvation Army senior center, and goes to the food pantry when he’s running low.

“This time of the month I run short, and any little thing helps,” St. John said, “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have anything to eat.”

St. John said he’s thankful for the Salvation Army and our community.

“They go to the ends of the Earth to help ya,” St. John said.