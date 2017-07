COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re kicking off a brand new segment on FOX21 Weekend Morning News.

Joining Maddie Kirker is Dr. Cristy Fisher, practice owner of Pine Creek Veterinary Hospital in Colorado Springs.

FOX21 is partnering with Dr. Cristy to help answer questions that you — our viewers — have when it comes to your four-legged family members.

In today’s segment, Dr. Cristy is answering the following questions:

“I’m an avid hiker, and so is my pet. Are there any warning signs I should look out for with altitude, or heat, when we’re hiking?”

“Is it okay for my dog to drink from mountain streams when hiking?”

“I know there are rattlesnakes in our area, should my pet be vaccinated?”

“Are there other dangers on the trail I should watch out for, such as dangerous plants, or signs of large predators?”