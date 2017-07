COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is hosting a fundraiser to help purchase Tactical Vest Packages for every Colorado Springs police officer.

Vittles for Vests will take place Sunday, August 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs. Local chefs and wine vendors will offer unique food and wine tastings for all guests.

PFCS is working with Shield616 to ensure all current CSPD officers are provided with the life-saving gear by the end of 2018.

PFCS launched the fundraising effort in March 2017 and along with Shield616 has raised nearly $300,000 in the first four months.

“I’ve participated in many fundraising activities, but I’ve never before seen this kind of response,” said Kyle Hybl, PFCS board chairman. “We are grateful to individuals and organizations in our community for their support.”

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased on the PFCS website. All proceeds go toward purchasing the Tactical Vest Packages.

To RSVP or learn more, click here.