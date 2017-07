COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — During the week of July 23, crews will shift eastbound traffic on Woodmen Road between Taos Drive and Lexington Drive about 50 feet to the south to allow for work on the existing roadway.

Drivers traveling westbound will not be affected.

Here’s a quick summary of the work to be done:

Intermittent Traffic Shifts on Woodmen Road to Occur Week of July 23

During the week of July 23, crews will be performing storm drain and wall work on Woodmen Road that will require multiple traffic shifts on Woodmen Road from east of Academy Boulevard to the intersection of Lexington Drive.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be intermittently shifted to the north and south sides of the road. Drivers should stay alert while driving through the construction area and be aware of signs indicating a shift in traffic alignment.

Daily single lane closures in the eastbound and westbound directions of Woodmen Road from east of Academy Boulevard to the intersection of Lexington Drive will occur 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 for the safe performance of utility work, wall work, earthwork, and paving.

Intersection Night Work to Occur Week of July 23

Throughout the week of July 23, crews will be performing work in the intersection of Woodmen Road and Union Blvd. This work will start at approximately 4 a.m. and continue during normal daytime hours.

Ongoing Traffic Impacts

Additional ongoing lane closures are in place 24/7 at the following locations:

The two left turn lanes from northbound Union Boulevard onto Woodmen Road are reduced to a single left turn lane.

A single lane of North Union Blvd. from Shrider Road to Woodland Hills Drive is closed in both directions.

Dedicated right-turn lanes are closed at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard: eastbound and westbound from Woodmen to Union, and northbound from Union to Woodmen. Right turns are still allowed from the outside through lanes at these locations.

Traffic on Woodmen Road from Lexington Drive to Taos Drive has been shifted to the north side of the road and reduced to two lanes in both directions, with an additional turn lane for left turns from Woodmen Road onto Lexington Drive.

All work is weather dependent.

Expect delays and plan an alternate route if possible.