PUEBLO, Colo.– It was an idea two years in the making.

A story about the nationwide blood shortage caught the attention of a Pueblo teenager.

Instead of sitting back and doing nothing, he sprang into action. On Friday that hard work payed off.

“I’m saving lives and that’s really important,” said Shattuck Springer.

Springer was busy keeping people company Friday afternoon inside the Bonfils blood mobile center.

“I think it’s important to do something that helps your community,” said Springer.

It was two years ago the 14-year-old 4-H member thought of the idea to host a blood drive at the Pueblo County Fair.

This year, the dream became a reality.

“I think I saved 18 people,” said Springer.

Back in January, Springer approached Bonfils to partner with him to host the drive.

There wasn’t a shortage of donors. Even Springer’s grandmother got in on the action.

“I want more people to be actually donating than this can handle,” said Springer.

Springer’s mom Leann of course was proud of his desire to help those in need.

“Not every 14-year-old wants to spend their extra time doing something like this so I’m absolutely proud,” said Leann.

As the blood flows inside, Springer knows it will be used right away, helping to save one life at a time.

“The benefits of donating blood are higher than not donating,” added Springer.