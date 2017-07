COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say the mother who left her two children in a car knew there was a mechanical failure that later allowed the car to roll backwards and hit a trailer, resulting in the injury of one child.

Police responded to a report of a child being run over just after noon in the area of 1800 Zebulon Drive near Chelton Road.

According to police, the mother, Yvette Vigil, had parked her car and left the two children inside.

One of the children, a four-year-old, moved to the driver’s seat and put the car into neutral, which made it roll backwards.

Police say after the car hit an unoccupied trailer, the child jumped out of it and was run over by one of the tires. The child received minor injuries.

According to authorities, Vigil knew the car had a mechanical failure that allowed it to be put into gear without the key in the ignition.

Vigil was served and released on a summons for Child Abuse.