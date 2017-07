COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police were investigating at shooting on the northeast side of town.

It happened after 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of Fossil Drive, near Powers and Templeton Gap.

Police said the attempted murder-suicide, involved two men.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the stomach.

Police said the shooter turned the gun on himself and died at the scene.

“The individual, who was deceased, took his own life. He entered the residence of his estranged wife, there was confrontation, that’s where the shots were fired,” said Colorado Springs Police Department Spokesman, Howard Black.

Black confirms the three people knew each other and were “friends.”

Police said a woman was at the house at the time of shooting and was unharmed.

As of last check, the victim was in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.