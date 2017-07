COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after a short standoff with police Saturday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at an apartment in the 2900 block of Airport Road.

Police responded to the area to contact the suspect, identified as Cory Swim.

According to authorities, Swim’s mother initially made contact with police but refused to speak with police officers.

After police contained the area, an officer tried to make verbal contact with Swim’s mother through the front door. She confirmed Swim was inside the home but that he refused to leave and did not want to surrender to authorities.

Police say Swim surrendered after about half an hour. He was taken into custody without further incident.