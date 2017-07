COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man who allegedly fired a shot while driving on Interstate 25 Friday night.

Police contacted the suspect vehicle just after 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of W. Cucharras near S. 24 Streets.

The driver, 36-year-old Dewey Remp, was detained. Police recovered a weapon from inside his car.

Remp was charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and several other misdemeanor charges.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the investigation.