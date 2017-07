Related Coverage Mark Redwine arrested in connection with 2012 death of son Dylan Redwine

MONUMENT, Colo. — Elaine Hall, formerly Elaine Redwine, said she feels some relief after her ex-husband, Mark Redwine, was taken into custody in Washington on Saturday, in connection to the murder of their 13-year-old son Dylan..

“It’s just, it’s bittersweet,” Hall said “I’d rather have my son… There was never any doubt in my mine, from day one. I knew Mark had something to do with Dylan’s disappearance and then, unfortunately, his murder.”

Even though it’s taken La Plotta County almost five years to make this arrest, her anger is still directed at Redwine.

“Anytime you have a murdered 13-year-old boy, that is presumed to be murdered by his father, it’s going to be a long, daunting task,” Hall said.

The fact that Redwine was arrested, doesn’t mean a minute goes by without Elaine thinking of her son Dylan.

“He would’ve done many great things in his life, and the world is a much better place, even for the thirteen years that he was here,” Hall said.

Elaine said she’s learned many things though this process… Patience, strength, and anger. But she’s also dealt with an emotion she didn’t know she had in her.

“Now I know what it feels like to hate,” Hall said.

When asked what she would say to Redwine if she had the chance… “I could say so many mean things, and it’s just, not worth my time or my energy.”

Mark Redwine is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. Dylan Redwine would have been 18-years-old this year.