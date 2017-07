LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Mark Redwine was arrested in Washington on Saturday in connection with the November 2012 murder of his son, Dylan Redwine, according to the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office.

A grand jury issued an indictment for Redwine’s arrest on July 22 after reviewing evidence presented by the 6th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Officials say that evidence showed there was probable cause to charge Redwine in connection with his son’s death.

The investigation into Dylan’s disappearance and death spanned nearly five years. Dylan Redwine was 13-years-old when he disappeared in November 2012 while staying at his father’s house in Vallecito on a court-ordered visitation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Dylan, who was living in Colorado Springs with his mother, Elaine Hall, flew to Durango-La Plata County Airport on Sunday, November 18, where Mark Redwine met him.

Officials say Dylan made contact with friends and his mother via text after arriving at his father’s house on Sunday, November 18, 2012, and made plans to meet with friends the next morning in nearby Bayfield. That was the last contact received from Dylan..

In June 2013, search parties found human remains near Vallecito that were later confirmed by DNA testing to be Dylan’s.

Redwine was apprehended in Bellingham, Washington on a warrant issued by the 6th Judicial District in Durango. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Following extradition proceedings in Washington, Redwine will be advised of the charges sought against him at a hearing at the La Plata County Courthouse.

The 6th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute Redwine’s case.