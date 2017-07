COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of a field in Colorado Springs Saturday.

Authorities responded to the 300 block of E. Fillmore Street near N. Nevada Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing a dead body in the area.

Police confirmed a body was recovered but have not released any other information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

