COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help identifying the suspect in a February assault in Colorado Springs.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the assault suspect goes by “Drew Jackson” on social media and was known to the victim as “Richard.”

The assault happened February 9 around 6 p.m. The victim was found with lacerations to his head in the Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs.

The suspect is reportedly a transient and authorities say he has possibly moved to Pennsylvania. He is described as a White man, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, dark blond hair and blue or green eyes.

If you can identify the suspect or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.