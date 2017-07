COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — What do you get when you combine a barbecue favorite condiment and fruit drink? The new concoction “Tropickles.” It’s a combination of pickles packed in a jar of fruit punch.

Walmart is hoping it’s a winning combination and is selling it at 1,200 locations. The retail giant has introduced the summer concoction this week. The jars go for $2 and are only available in stores.