COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of people gathered under the Colorado Avenue bridge Thursday, opening up their hearts and wallets to support homeless youth.

About 800 people were there for Urban Peak’s annual Off the Street Breakfast, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year. They discussed the Pikes Peak Library District’s plan to help teen runaways find safety, along with initiatives by homeless youth at the shelter to raise money.

The highlight was the keynote speaker, Colton. He ended up homeless after his mother was arrested. He lost his job when her car was impounded, and he couldn’t get to work. With the help of Urban Peak, he’s now living independently in his own apartment.

Picnic Basket Catering donated all of the food. They’ve committed to donate and prepare food for the picnic for the next three years.