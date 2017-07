COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two wanted suspects were arrested after leading officers on a chase in central Colorado Springs Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said just before 5 p.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over a wanted felon in the area of West Van Buren Street and Beacon Street. The suspect, 26-year-old Clinton White, refused to stop and led the officers on a chase. When he hit a utility pole on the bike trail west of Monument Valley Park, he and his passenger got out of the car and ran away.

With the help of a K9, police arrested White and the passenger, Saul Cano, who was also wanted.

Police said they found a stolen gun that the suspects had discarded during the foot chase.

White was booked into jail on vehicular eluding charges, in addition to the original warrant.