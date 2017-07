PUEBLO, Colo. — Two teen suspects have been arrested after a video of a sexual assault was posted to Facebook Thursday night, according to police.

Police said they learned about the video, which shows the sexual assault of a girl, around 8 p.m. Thursday. They immediately began investigating, identified the two suspects, and obtained warrants for their arrest.

Both suspects were arrested around 2:15 a.m. Friday at separate locations on Pueblo’s east side.

The two teens are charged with sexual assault – application of violence and sexual exploitation of children – production.

Police said they are investigating people who posted the video to Facebook, and those people may be charged with distributing child pornography. More arrests may be coming, according to police.