COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of car break-ins across Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Green Mountain Falls, according to police.

Police said the arrests came Thursday morning, when officers went to Red Rock Canyon Open Space to investigate a report of car break-ins in that area. Around 7:45 a.m., officers saw a suspicious car drive into the parking lot, park, and then leave moments later. Officers pulled the car over on Colorado Avenue and found three people inside.

Officers learned two of the suspects were wanted on unrelated warrants. They searched the suspects’ property and found about $15,000 worth of items that had been stolen in car break-ins throughout Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Green Mountain Falls. They also connected one of the suspects, 23-year-old Rhiannon Mooney, to a recent residential burglary.

In their search, officers also found 18.8 grams of meth, 2.1 grams of cocaine, and 7.7 grams of prescription pills, according to police.

In addition to charges connected to the burglary, Mooney is facing charges for drug possession, motor vehicle burglary, and giving false information to a pawn broker, according to police. The second suspect, 24-year-old Kevin Crumb, is facing charges for drug possession and motor vehicle burglary. A third suspect, 26-year-old Carl Powell, is charged with drug possession.