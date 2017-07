ELLICOTT, Colo. — A 19-year-old Rush man was killed in a crash on Highway 94 near Ellicott Thursday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Highway 94 about two miles east of Ellicott. A Hyundai was headed westbound when the driver swerved into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford F-150 that was headed eastbound.

Troopers said the driver of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old man from Rush, died on the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup, a 36-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. Troopers said he was wearing his seatbelt. His condition was not immediately available.

Troopers said speed, alcohol, drugs, and texting are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.