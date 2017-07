PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are looking for a person of interest in a Friday morning shooting.

Police said an argument among roommates led to the shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Hollywood Drive. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury to his arm.

Police identified the person of interest as Marvin Conway, 29. He is described as a black man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. Police said he left the house in a white 1997 Buick LeSabre, and may be headed to the Denver area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).