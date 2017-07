CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Police responding to a rollover crash in Cripple Creek Thursday night found the driver dead in his car.

Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. on East Carr Avenue. When officers arrived, they determined the sole occupant of the car, a 41-year-old man, had died.

Police said the victim’s family has been notified, but they are not releasing his name right now.