COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing charges after he rolled his truck in a northeastern Colorado Springs parking lot Thursday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. in a parking lot on Barnes Road just east of Tutt Boulevard. The driver, 21-year-old Matthew Miller, was driving carelessly in the parking lot when the truck crashed, rolling onto its passenger side, according to police. The passenger, also a 21-year-old man, was ejected and sustained minor injuries. He was treated and released at a local hospital.

Miller, who ran away after the crash, was contacted at at another location and served with traffic-related charges, according to police.

Police said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.