COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When some people see a crisp, untouched lake, some people think ‘Oh how peaceful,’ but for Cory Teunissen, he thinks it’s time to get out the wake board.

“I would have to say, this sight is insane. It’s perfect for what we need,” said Teunissen.

Teunissen is in town for the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard tour.

“The tour means everything. It’s the highest level of wakeboarding. Competitive wakeboarding anyway, given, like, I didn’t get into the sports wanting to become a pro or expecting to get to where I was. It was all just because I love the sport,” Cory emphasized.

This weekend is a chance for spectators can see sixteen of the world’s highest ranked wakeboarders compete.

“We are all best mates. Like, at the end of the day, you cannot wakeboard by yourself. You gotta have, like a crew. I mean, that is what is so special about this sport. Everyone is so close and actually gets along and hangs out,” Teunissen said.

You could also say competition comes naturally to Cory because it’s in his blood.

Cory reiterated, “I was kind of lucky because when I came through, I had a brother that I was able to travel with. So, I learned a lot from him. And it definitely made it a lot easier at younger age of thirteen, fourteen years old living in a different country and traveling the world.”

This season, travels have brought Teunissen and the wakeboard pros to town for the third stop on the twenty-fifth anniversary tour.

“It’s my first time in Colorado. I have never been here before. This place is absolutely awesome. We have an incredible sight out here. The competition is going to be tip top. Yeah, it’s going to be an insane weekend, and I am pretty sure there will be a lot of people on the shores as well,” Teunissen said.