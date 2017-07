COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Congressman, Doug Lamborn, was among four panelists discussing our nation’s, and the city’s, health care.

Lamborn was clear, he is advocating for more than one type of health care plan.

“I would like to see an insurance market where instead of a mandated, one size fits all product, you have a variety of plans to choose from,” Lamborn said, “[where] you have a Cadillac plan, a Chevrolet plan.”

Lamborn said the people and their needs are too varying for just one type of health care.

“The one size mandate, the one size fits all, is just not good enough for a complex issue, and a complex, diverse country like the United States,” he said.

When discussing policy, Lamborn said he thinks of everyone.

“But I have to think, even as I’m making these important decisions, of what is best for the entire 750,000 people of the district,” Lamborn said.

But not everybody at the forum was happy with what he had to say, and one man got kicked out for yelling expletives at Lamborn.

Lamborn was not phased, and still thankful to the community of Southern Colorado.

He closed with, “Thank you all for showing up, and showing your engagement, and your concern, and your care.”

We spoke with two mothers who said Medicaid and the current health care system is their saving grace.

“We’re a military family, so we’re lucky that we have TRICARE, but TRICARE doesn’t cover everything… and Medicaid has been an incredible help,” local mom, Silvia Earheart said.

Carrie Peterson is also adamant about keeping our health care the way it is, “Honestly, without these programs, we would be living on the street with no food, and so for us, it’s really personal.”

Darryl Glenn and State Senator Owen Hill will be joining Lamborn in the race for Congressman this year, but a spokesman for Lamborn said, he’s not worried about that right now.