COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local nonprofit is trying to bring awareness to the dangers of driving while high.

Drive Smart Colorado recently unveiled a new tool aimed at educating people about the dangers of using marijuana.

According to a 2016 survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation, 55 percent of marijuana users said they believed it was safe to drive under the influence of marijuana.

More than 17 percent of all DUI arrests from the Colorado State Patrol in 2016 involved marijuana, and one-third of fatalities involved an impaired driver.

“It’s definitely more difficult, that’s for sure,” said Spencer Galloway.

Galloway was attempting to make his way through a maze.

“I am messing this up badly I’m sure,” he said.

Galloway was wearing a special pair of goggles that simulate what it looks like when you’re high.

“It impairs your ability to judge certain colors as well,” Galloway said.

The goggles are courtesy of Drive Smart Colorado. They purchased the new educational tools after receiving a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

“These kits include activities of going through a maze, catching certain color balls, or not catching them, as the case may be,” said Maile Gray, Executive Director for Drive Smart Colorado.

Gray said their goal is to bring the kits to area high schools this fall.

“What this will do is just show, without actually being out on the road, what could happen if they used marijuana,” said Maile.

As for Spencer, he didn’t do so well making his way through the maze.

“I went through a well here, I went through a wall here,” Galloway said.