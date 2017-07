COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One local girl is using dance as a way to bring attention to diabetes research.

Ellie Knox, 11, has lived with Type 1 diabetes for eight years, but it hasn’t stopped her love for dance–especially celtic dancing.

Every two years, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation sends 150 delegates from 50 states to Washington D.C. to lobby Congress for Type 1 diabetes funding through the Special Diabetes Program. It helps fund research for treatments and new technologies that could someday lead to a cure.

Ellie will be heading to Washington for the three-day trip on Monday.