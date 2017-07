Related Coverage Cañon City police investigating shooting that left man seriously injured

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a June armed robbery.

Police said the suspect, 46-year-old Orville White Eyes, was shot during the robbery, which happened early in the morning of June 28.

White Eyes, who is originally from South Dakota, was hospitalized after the shooting and was last seen in the Colorado Springs area. Police said White Eyes left the hospital after receiving treatment, and has not been located. He is wanted on a warrant for robbery.

Police said they don’t think White Eyes is a danger to the public, but anyone who sees him should not try to approach or apprehend him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-276-5288 or Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP (7867).