COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who was using a camping stove that started a small fire in a Colorado Springs homeless camp Thursday morning.

Police said the fire started around 11 a.m. in a transient camp near Shooks Run Creek in South Shooks Run Park. It burned about 400 square feet of grass and debris.

Police said it appears the fire was started by a camping stove that overheated, causing two small propane canisters to explode.

Police checked the area, but did not find anyone who had been injured. Police said they’ve notified area hospitals about the incident. No persons of interest have been identified.