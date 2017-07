FORT CARSON, Colo. — About 20 Fort Carson soldiers are coming home to the Mountain Post Sunday night after nine months in Kuwait.

The soldiers are with the 71st Ordnance Group. They deployed to Kuwait in November in support of Task Force Atlas.

“Led by Col. Frank G. Davis II, 71st EOD commander, TF Atlas personnel executed more than 580 EOD and counter-improvised explosive device operations focused on protecting U.S. military, Coalition Forces and citizens of Iraq and Syria from extremist organizations during the nine-month deployment,” Fort Carson officials said in a statement. “The soldiers routinely operated in multiple countries across a widely dispersed geographical footprint in support of Special Operations Forces and conventional forces.”

A homecoming ceremony will be held at 9 p.m. Sunday at the special events center on post.