COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Venezia Park, on the corner of Briargate and Union, has barely been open two weeks, and the city is already seeing vandalism issues.

Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department is doing everything they can to stop the vandalism at the new park, but that doesn’t mean taking police officers off the streets to keep an eye on the park at night.

“We have some off-duty officers in the evening now, we’re paying some additional off-duties to be there, to make sure the site is secure, and monitoring that to hopefully deter those activities,” Karen Palus, the Director of Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation, said.

Palus also said that the department just got approved to install security cameras at Venezia, and all new parks being built in the future.

“We’re hopeful that, with the right mitigation efforts, the right community eyes on things, that we can diminish those activities,” Palus said.

Local mom Brittani LeCompte said her and her kids go to Venezia Park about three times a week, and have noticed the vandalism.

“This is their new favorite spot, and I hope nobody destroys it,” LeCompte said.