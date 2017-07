COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Mayors from all across Southern Colorado gathered Thursday at the DoubleTree on Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. for the 2017 Power Lunch: Mayors Panel.

Several issues were discussed at the 2017 Power Lunch; including Stormwater and infrastructure issues in Colorado Springs, as well as tourism growth and improving public safety in every region.

Mayor John Suthers says, the City of Colorado Springs needs to hire more Police Officers as it’s affecting response times.

“Our critical incident response time is about ten minutes, we’d like to have it at about eight minutes,” said Mayor Suthers.

Public safety was also a big focus in Manitou Springs as well, even adding reservation-based parking by the Incline.

“So we don’t have a lot of circling of cars, so if there is an emergency and we need to get crews through, we have fewer cars plugging up the Canyon,” said Manitou Springs Mayor Nicole Nicoletta.

Traffic is something Woodland Park’s Mayor Neil Levy understands, as traffic on Highway 24 just keeps getting worse.

“We’re taking a big picture approach and what it’s going to look like in 15-20 years from now and what we can do about all the traffic on Highway 24,” said Mayor Levy.

While that may be long-term, Stormwater water issues in Colorado Springs can’t wait much longer.

“At this point in time we’re now spending what we need to spend, but we’re the only City in the Country spending it out of the General fund because we don’t have a Stormwater fee,” said Mayor Suthers.

Mayor Suthers now hopes come September, a Stormwater fund will be approved to go on the November ballot.

In Fountain and Monument, their Mayors discussed the housing boom they’ve seen in their areas.

According to Mayor Gabriel Ortega, the City of Fountain relies on the traffic from Fort Carson, saying more of the retiring Service Members are calling Fountain home.

In Monument, their Mayor Jeff Kaiser says, the housing market keeps growing as more business travelers from Denver are choosing to live in the area.

One concern Mayor Kaiser did have, is the price of homes as many who retire there choose to live in more affluent areas. He now hopes to expand into a more diverse Real Estate market.

In Pueblo, their President of City Council Steve Nawrocki, sat in at the discussion saying Sales-tax in the area is improving. He said City Council hopes to make Pueblo a more business-friendly city.

Lastly Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry says, the Town while small is expanding — most recently Voters approved building a Fire House in the area.