COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a group of teenagers robbed two Colorado Springs businesses within 20 minutes early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the first robbery happened around 12:54 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive. The second robbery happened around 1:14 a.m. at a business on North Union Boulevard across from the Olympic Training Center.

Police said surveillance video indicates the same teen suspects were involved in both robberies. In both cases, the suspects threatened the clerk, stole various items from the store, and tried to access the cash register before leaving, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.