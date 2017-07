COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The weather was perfect Wednesday morning for a picnic in the woods, and that’s what dozens of families did at the inaugural Teddy Bear Picnic at North Cheyenne Cañon.

Park staff hosted the free event. Families brought lunch and ate under the trees. They also learned about nature with different activities, including coloring mountain lion masks, listening to the trees with stethoscopes, and learning about bears and why we shouldn’t feed them.

Parents said it’s a great way to get the kids outside.

“They can learn so much about trees, geography, all of the rivers, and just be out, be out and experience how life is when you’re out,” mom Doris Sexton said.

Park staff said about 100 families took part in the picnic. They hope to make this an annual event.