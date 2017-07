The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is inviting the public to Tails, Tunes, and Tastes, a unique event where guests can enjoy live music, drinks, and treats from the zoo’s in-house caterer, Taste. The adults-only events will be held July 27 and August 31, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets, which are all-inclusive, are $45.75 in advance or $50.75 at the door, if available. Admission includes unlimited tastes, an open bar, live music, and the full zoo experience from 6 to 8 p.m.

>> Tap here for more information and to get tickets.