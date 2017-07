ORLANDO, Fla. — Two foster children got the surprise of a lifetime while visiting the most magical place on earth.

Courtney and Tom Gilmour became foster parents to 12-year-old Janielle and 10-year-old Elijah three years ago. They planned a trip with the kids to the Star Wars Convention in Orlando and the Magic Kingdom, where they wanted to surprise them with an adoption reveal, according to FOX 13.

In the video posted to Courtney’s Facebook page, the kiddos are seen playing a card game with Mickey then smiling for a photo.

But moments later, they’re given a sign with their official adoption date.

Both children break down in tears as Mickey hugs the children and are joined in a big group hug with the entire family.

“I shared the video because I want to continue to draw attention to foster care and adoption,” she told FOX 13. “Being a former foster child myself and now a foster/adopt mother, it’s very important we don’t forget there is lots of help needed,” she said.

The heartwarming video has since been viewed over 1.7 million times.

