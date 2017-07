PUEBLO, Colo. — Right now, officers in Pueblo are a little safer thanks to a generous gift.

The department received 101 new active shooter kits for officers, thanks to former Sergeant Randy Willis, who served on the Pueblo police force for 10 years.

Each kit costs about $600 and include vests equipped with specially treated steel plates that have the capability of stopping a rifle round, as well as riot shields.

The vests are valued at $66,000.