COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Penrose-St. Francis Hospital has a new parking rule for employees, and if staff members park where they shouldn’t they could risk losing their jobs.

The hospital says patients are the priority, which is why employees are being asked to park elsewhere.

“Make associates park off site, we are well, we are coming here to take care of those who are not,” said Krisit Olson, the Vice President of Operations of Penrose Hospital Administration. “We are being more intentional about enforcing those consequences and have made those consequences a little heavier.”

The new rules say that employees have three strikes – a warning, a $250 fine, then possible termination.

Some neighbors who live along N. Tejon just outside the hospital’s emergency wing have even set cones out to keep people from parking in front of their homes.

Olson said that employees have two options. The first is to pay $3 per day on designated floors of a specific parking garage. The other option is to park in one of two employee lots located about a mile off campus to get shuttled in.

The shuttle comes every few minutes to pick up employees, then drives them about a mile to the hospital.

So far, patient feedback has been positive.

“Thank you for finding me a space. I don’t have to walk anymore. I don’t have to come half an hour early, I don’t have to walk so far, and I really appreciate your focus on this. It makes it all worth it for us,” said Olson talking about patient feedback.

FOX21 spoke to an employee who says a main concern is the safety of cars in the area, but the hospital says they have contracted staff to monitor the area.

Watch FOX21 News at 9 and 10 for the full story.