COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The start of the school year is quickly approaching, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reminding you to make sure your kiddo’s vaccination records are current.

Parents are advised to ask their health care provider for vaccine records, or you can request them from the department.

Vaccines required to enter child care are:

Hepatitis B.

Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTap).

Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib).

Inactivated poliovirus (IPV).

Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13) or polysaccharide (PPSV23).

Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR).

Varicella (chicken pox).

Vaccines required to enter school (K-12) are:

Hepatitis B.

Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTap).

Inactivated poliovirus (IPV).

Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR).

Varicella (chicken pox).

Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap).

>> Click here to see the full list of school-required vaccines on the department’s website.

Families with kids ages 18 and younger who are uninsured, underinsured or on Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid program) may be eligible to receive free vaccines through the Vaccines for Children Program.

Health officials say while most parents are aware of the recommended vaccines for infants and younger children, there are also other vaccines recommended for pre-teens and teens.

Adolescents ages 11 to 12 should receive tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, as well as other vaccines. Teens heading off to college are also advised to talk to their healthcare providers about vaccines to protect against meningitis.

To see more about immunizations in Colorado, click here.

You can also look up school and child care facility vaccine exemption rates on their data website.