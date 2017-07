COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman has pleaded guilty to using force in relation to the murders of two teens in El Paso County last March.

Officials say 20-year-old Breeana Dahlberg was one of the ten people arrested in connection with the murders of 16-year-old Natalie Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer. The teens were found dead alongside the road near Pikes Peak International Raceway on March 12.

Dahlberg pleaded guilty on Monday to using force as a plea deal with the prosecutors. She was arrested March 31 and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman, Lee Richards, said Dahlberg’s remaining four charges will be dropped at her September 5 hearing. Those other four charges were two counts of third degree assault and two counts of second degree kidnapping.

There are still nine other people arrested in connection with the murders of Greer and Partida.

