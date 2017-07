COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heads up, drivers!

There will be a new traffic pattern at the Chapel Hills Bridge over Pine Creek starting Monday, July 24 through August 17.

All traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes to allow for maintenance on the southbound lanes for the duration of the project.

The project includes:

Concrete removal and replacement

Milling of the bridge deck

Guardrail remediation

Removal and replacement of the expansion joint

CDOT officials say the drive will remain rough through the construction zone until the final overlay is complete in August.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes during the project.