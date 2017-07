COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is being treated for significant burns after police found him on fire in an apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m., they were called to the Candlewood Apartments on Van Teylingen Drive to help firefighters with a car fire. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who was also on fire.

The man was hospitalized with “significant burns,” according to police.

Police and fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.