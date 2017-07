GOLSPIE, Scotland — A dog owner in Scotland got quite the surprise when her furry friend gave birth to a green puppy last week, according to The Sun.

Meet Forest, the green puppy born to a golden retriever https://t.co/lhcDcIueQ5 pic.twitter.com/qtEn4cEtp1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 15, 2017

Louise Sutherland named the rare, precious pup Forest. Forest is one of nine puppies born to her three-year-old golden retriever Rio.

“The first pup was stuck, so myself and my daughter Claire managed to free him and pull him out safely,” Sutherland told The Sun. “It was all hands on deck but then as the puppies started to arrive, we noticed that one of the puppies had green fur. We couldn’t believe it.”

Veterinarians believe that the green fur is caused by an exposure to biliverdin, a green bile pigment found in the placenta of dogs. Veterinarians say biliverdin can stain the puppy’s coat when it mixes with the mother’s amniotic fluid.

Sutherland will be keeping Forest while the other puppies go to other forever homes.