COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– More than just a K9 partner — that’s how an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy described working with a four-legged partner.

On Wednesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office came together to honor a fallen K9 officer.

K9 Blitz died last month. He was the first dog in the department to die while still on active duty.

“He’ll always be with me, every day I put on this badge and every day I go down to the street, he’ll be with me,” said Deputy Patrick Younkin. “They’re our friends, they’re members of our family, we spend more time with them than anybody.”

Last month, Deputy Younkin said goodbye to Blitz, who had to be put down after suffering some medical issues.

“The symptoms came upon suddenly and as soon as they did we rushed him to the emergency vet, but at that point there was not much that could be done to save him,” said Deputy Younkin.

Deputy Younkin said Blitz had quite the career — from finding drugs to catching a murder suspect accused of killing a retired Colorado Springs firefighter.

“With our SWAT team we were able to utilize K9 Blitz to apprehend that suspect without doing any harm coming to any members of law enforcement or civilian personnel,” said Younkin.

Deputy Younkin said one of his favorite memories of Blitz is when he first brought him home. He recalled other deputies in the K9 unit had painted Blitz’s toenails pink, so the first thing he had to do when he got home was find a bottle of nail polish remover to take it off.

Younkin said he doesn’t know yet if he’ll get another K9, but until then he’ll honor Blitz every chance he gets.

“We will have to put the badge back on, come to work and serve the public because that’s what we do,” added Deputy Younkin.

