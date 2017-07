COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s 141st birthday is just around the corner!

Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating by offering guests a free Colorado-themed doughnut with the purchase of any size cold-brew coffee.

The offer is valid at all Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Colorado starting July 31 through August 7.

Colorado officially became a state on August 1, 1876. It was admitted as the 38th state 28 days after America celebrated its centennial.