DENVER, Colo. — Colorado is seeing an infestation of bed bugs, and one local exterminator says it’s due to the state’s growing population and Colorado’s popularity as a tourist destination.

Christina Thomas experienced it herself. Thomas was visiting an Extended Stay America in Colorado Springs and says she woke up to find bed bugs all over her pillow, according to KDVR.

Jacob Marsh is one of several exterminators in Denver overwhelmed with bed bug calls.

“It’s infestation levels over the whole city pretty much,” Marsh told KDVR. “Right now we’re working 6 or 7 days a week.”

He says this is the worst time of year for bed bugs. However, Colorado’s infestation actually began several years ago. He estimates more than 3,500 homes are treated for bed bugs in the Denver area every year.

