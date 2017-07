COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of customers in western Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs are without power this morning due to a crash.

Colorado Springs Utilities said about 9,300 customers were without power in the areas of Garden of the Gods, Old Colorado City, Manitou Springs, and Bear Creek Regional Park.

As of 11 a.m., about 1,600 customers in the Manitou Springs area are still without power. According to the outage map, power is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and Ridge Road, near the entrance to Red Rock Canyon Open Space. No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Drivers in the area are reminded to treat dark intersections as four-way stops.