COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado has received more than $500 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales since it became legal in 2014.

VS Strategies in Denver released a report Wednesday saying the benchmark, which was made in May, is publicly available data from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The report shows taxes and fees generated by sales continue to increase in Colorado.

In 2014, sales totaled $76 million. It went up to $135 million in 2015 and $198 million 2016.

Through May of this year, sales have already totaled around $96 million, according to the report.

According to the report, 51.3 percent of the funds have gone to schools, while others have gone to things like criminal justice and substance abuse programs.

