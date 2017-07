COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another star sighting in the The Centennial State!

English singer-songwriter Ringo Starr, who gained worldwide fame as the drummer for the Beatles, tweeted a photo of himself while hiking in Colorado.

“Another great day hiking in Colorado peace and love,” Starr tweeted Wednesday.

Another great day hiking in Colorado peace and love. ๐Ÿ˜ŽโœŒ๏ธ๐ŸŒŸ๐Ÿ’–๐ŸŽถ๐Ÿ˜†๐Ÿ’๐Ÿคก๐ŸŒป๐Ÿ––โ˜ฎ๏ธ๐Ÿ•‰ pic.twitter.com/rVTJCQutnd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 19, 2017

Starr didn’t say exactly where he was, but we’re open to taking any guesses!

Colorado has been filled with celebrity sightings over the past few days. Actor/comedian Bill Murray was spotted having brunch and playing golf around Denver last week and singer-songwriter Steven Tyler took a selfie with a fan at a Denver Whole Foods Monday night.